Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2614 Ocean Blvd #A
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

2614 Ocean Blvd #A

2614 Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island - Unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island make this ultra luxury three bedroom upper level condo the one for you! This front row Ocean Boulevard location is just steps to the Beach. Enjoy sweeping Ocean and Catalina Island views from the massive living room with its cozy fireplace, the dining room, the large front balcony, and of course the roof top deck. The cook's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The voluminous master suite is on the second level with its own fireplace. The master bath has dual sinks and a large walk in cedar lined closet. This ultra luxury Ocean view condo also includes an elevator and one enclosed garage and one covered car port space.

(RLNE5272845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Ocean Blvd #A have any available units?
2614 Ocean Blvd #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2614 Ocean Blvd #A have?
Some of 2614 Ocean Blvd #A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Ocean Blvd #A currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Ocean Blvd #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Ocean Blvd #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Ocean Blvd #A is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Ocean Blvd #A offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Ocean Blvd #A offers parking.
Does 2614 Ocean Blvd #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Ocean Blvd #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Ocean Blvd #A have a pool?
No, 2614 Ocean Blvd #A does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Ocean Blvd #A have accessible units?
No, 2614 Ocean Blvd #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Ocean Blvd #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Ocean Blvd #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Ocean Blvd #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Ocean Blvd #A does not have units with air conditioning.

