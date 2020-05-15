2614 Ocean Blvd #A

Amenities

Unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island - Unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island make this ultra luxury three bedroom upper level condo the one for you! This front row Ocean Boulevard location is just steps to the Beach. Enjoy sweeping Ocean and Catalina Island views from the massive living room with its cozy fireplace, the dining room, the large front balcony, and of course the roof top deck. The cook's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The voluminous master suite is on the second level with its own fireplace. The master bath has dual sinks and a large walk in cedar lined closet. This ultra luxury Ocean view condo also includes an elevator and one enclosed garage and one covered car port space.



