Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:27 PM

26 WHARFSIDE Drive

26 Wharfside Drive · (949) 244-4534
Location

26 Wharfside Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Beautiful, executive home in the prestigious gate-guarded community of Crystal Cove. Home features spacious, open floor plan with windows and french doors throughout. Comfortable family room enjoys a cozy fireplace and rich wood floors and opens up into a wonderful gourmet kitchen that includes beautiful granite counters, custom marble backspashes and Viking appliances. This expanded Seabourn Plan Four offers two lower level bedrooms, making it perfect for guests or visiting family. The spacious master suite includes a retreat and private balcony, perfect for summer evenings. This home is ideally situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac and offers stunning views of the ocean, Catalina Island, evening lights and spectacular sunsets from almost every room. Backyard includes several conversation areas, outdoor dining opportunities and a custom putting green. Short distance to the beach, shopping promenade, restaurants and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 WHARFSIDE Drive have any available units?
26 WHARFSIDE Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 WHARFSIDE Drive have?
Some of 26 WHARFSIDE Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 WHARFSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 WHARFSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 WHARFSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26 WHARFSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 26 WHARFSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26 WHARFSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 26 WHARFSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 WHARFSIDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 WHARFSIDE Drive have a pool?
No, 26 WHARFSIDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26 WHARFSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 WHARFSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 WHARFSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 WHARFSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 WHARFSIDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 WHARFSIDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
