26 WHARFSIDE Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking putting green garage

Beautiful, executive home in the prestigious gate-guarded community of Crystal Cove. Home features spacious, open floor plan with windows and french doors throughout. Comfortable family room enjoys a cozy fireplace and rich wood floors and opens up into a wonderful gourmet kitchen that includes beautiful granite counters, custom marble backspashes and Viking appliances. This expanded Seabourn Plan Four offers two lower level bedrooms, making it perfect for guests or visiting family. The spacious master suite includes a retreat and private balcony, perfect for summer evenings. This home is ideally situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac and offers stunning views of the ocean, Catalina Island, evening lights and spectacular sunsets from almost every room. Backyard includes several conversation areas, outdoor dining opportunities and a custom putting green. Short distance to the beach, shopping promenade, restaurants and parks.