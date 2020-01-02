Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Harbor Ridge: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse With Mountain Views!, Livingroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Light, Fireplace With Seating Area, Wood Floors, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor (AS IS), Refrigerator (AS IS), Granite Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Breakfast Nook With Mountain View, 1st Bedroom With New Plank Flooring, Window Seat, Murphy Bed, Walk-In Closet, Master Bedroom With New Plank Flooring, Slider To Back Patio, 2 Walk-In Closets, Hall Bath With New Tile Shower, Granite Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Granite Counter Tops, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Front Patio, Back Yard With Mountain View And San Joaquin Reservoir, Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, And Spy Hill Park, And More.(Intercom / Alarm, Front Patio / Fountain / BBQ (AS IS)