All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 26 Vienna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
26 Vienna
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 AM

26 Vienna

26 Vienna · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26 Vienna, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$4,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Harbor Ridge: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse With Mountain Views!, Livingroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Light, Fireplace With Seating Area, Wood Floors, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor (AS IS), Refrigerator (AS IS), Granite Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Breakfast Nook With Mountain View, 1st Bedroom With New Plank Flooring, Window Seat, Murphy Bed, Walk-In Closet, Master Bedroom With New Plank Flooring, Slider To Back Patio, 2 Walk-In Closets, Hall Bath With New Tile Shower, Granite Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Granite Counter Tops, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Front Patio, Back Yard With Mountain View And San Joaquin Reservoir, Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, And Spy Hill Park, And More.(Intercom / Alarm, Front Patio / Fountain / BBQ (AS IS)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Vienna have any available units?
26 Vienna has a unit available for $4,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Vienna have?
Some of 26 Vienna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Vienna currently offering any rent specials?
26 Vienna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Vienna pet-friendly?
No, 26 Vienna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 26 Vienna offer parking?
Yes, 26 Vienna does offer parking.
Does 26 Vienna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Vienna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Vienna have a pool?
Yes, 26 Vienna has a pool.
Does 26 Vienna have accessible units?
No, 26 Vienna does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Vienna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Vienna has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Vienna have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Vienna does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Vienna?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity