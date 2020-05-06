All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

26 Long Bay Drive

26 Long Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 Long Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
One of the most popular models in One Ford Road. As you approach the home you will find a large, charming patio for casual eating, enjoying a sunny day or engaging your neighbors in conversation. Once inside you have a bonus room, currently used as an office and living room with a cozy fireplace. A formal dining room is separated from the living room by shelving with glass shelves to display your treasures. Continue to your spacious kitchen with an eat-in area for more casual dining and a sit-up bar table. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and have their own private bathrooms.. This wonderful home is a short walk to a beautiful community pool and park like area. Enjoy all the amenities One Ford Road has to offer. Close to schools, world class shopping, freeways and wonderful restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Long Bay Drive have any available units?
26 Long Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 26 Long Bay Drive have?
Some of 26 Long Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Long Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 Long Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Long Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26 Long Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 26 Long Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 26 Long Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26 Long Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Long Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Long Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26 Long Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 26 Long Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 Long Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Long Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Long Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Long Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Long Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
