26 Long Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

One of the most popular models in One Ford Road. As you approach the home you will find a large, charming patio for casual eating, enjoying a sunny day or engaging your neighbors in conversation. Once inside you have a bonus room, currently used as an office and living room with a cozy fireplace. A formal dining room is separated from the living room by shelving with glass shelves to display your treasures. Continue to your spacious kitchen with an eat-in area for more casual dining and a sit-up bar table. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and have their own private bathrooms.. This wonderful home is a short walk to a beautiful community pool and park like area. Enjoy all the amenities One Ford Road has to offer. Close to schools, world class shopping, freeways and wonderful restaurants.