Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:03 AM

2541 Circle Drive

2541 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Circle Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Bayshores

Amenities

patio / balcony
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
volleyball court
Situated on one of the largest interior lots in Bayshores, this classic California home is beach living at its best!! Enjoy the space of this oversized parcel of approximately 5,900 square feet, which allows for an abundance of outdoor space and privacy. An abundance of natural light floods into the open floor plan of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home. Enjoy an indoor-outdoor ambiance with all rooms opening to the sunny oversized patio. Vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, concrete modern floors are just a few of the architectural elements of this mid-century California beach home. A generous great room with cozy fireplace and chef’s kitchen make this the perfect home for entertaining. Amenities of this resort lifestyle community include 24 hour security with a guarded gate entry and a roving guard, 2 private beaches, guest dock, beach volleyball, a children’s play park, private access gate to the neighboring Balboa Bay Resort, 2 nearby yacht marina facilities and year around community activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Circle Drive have any available units?
2541 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 2541 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2541 Circle Drive offer parking?
No, 2541 Circle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2541 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 2541 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2541 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
