2541 Circle Drive

Situated on one of the largest interior lots in Bayshores, this classic California home is beach living at its best!! Enjoy the space of this oversized parcel of approximately 5,900 square feet, which allows for an abundance of outdoor space and privacy. An abundance of natural light floods into the open floor plan of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home. Enjoy an indoor-outdoor ambiance with all rooms opening to the sunny oversized patio. Vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, concrete modern floors are just a few of the architectural elements of this mid-century California beach home. A generous great room with cozy fireplace and chef’s kitchen make this the perfect home for entertaining. Amenities of this resort lifestyle community include 24 hour security with a guarded gate entry and a roving guard, 2 private beaches, guest dock, beach volleyball, a children’s play park, private access gate to the neighboring Balboa Bay Resort, 2 nearby yacht marina facilities and year around community activities.