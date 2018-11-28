All apartments in Newport Beach
254 62nd Street

254 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

254 62nd Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Walk to the Beach, Restaurants, Community Beach Club with Pool,Tennis and Sand Volleyball Courts.This highly upgraded Bright and Airy home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths which 2 of the rooms and baths are on the first floor. Mastersuite is upstairs where you have a view of the Newport Shores Canal.
This home comes with a Built in Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer. There are 2 patios, One has a built in BBQ and another patio to relax and read a book in this very quite neighborhood. Attached is a 2 car garage and the home has Central AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 62nd Street have any available units?
254 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 254 62nd Street have?
Some of 254 62nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 254 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 254 62nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 254 62nd Street offers parking.
Does 254 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 62nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 62nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 254 62nd Street has a pool.
Does 254 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 254 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 62nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 254 62nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 62nd Street has units with air conditioning.
