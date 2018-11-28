254 62nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Walk to the Beach, Restaurants, Community Beach Club with Pool,Tennis and Sand Volleyball Courts.This highly upgraded Bright and Airy home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths which 2 of the rooms and baths are on the first floor. Mastersuite is upstairs where you have a view of the Newport Shores Canal.

This home comes with a Built in Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer. There are 2 patios, One has a built in BBQ and another patio to relax and read a book in this very quite neighborhood. Attached is a 2 car garage and the home has Central AC.