Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
25 Renata
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

25 Renata

25 Renata · No Longer Available
Location

25 Renata, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Tesoro

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Move-in Concition Home in Beautiful Newport Coast with the gated Tesoro tract. Exceptionally well-maintained home. Brand new gas stovetop, double ovens, dishwasher, trash compactor, kitchen sink! Fresh paint is completed. New carpet installed. Your new rental has panoramic ocean views and city lights. The outdoor entertainment area contains a barbecue and fire pit. 2 HVAC units, roll up garage doors, formal dining room (or could be an office), granite kitchen with island, large open great room with fireplace. Perfect place for your family. Walk to the Tesoro community pool or a short distance to the master HOA for Newport Coast. The Coastal Canyon facility offers an Olympic pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and other neighborhood parks. Newport Coast Elementary School is close by and Corona Del Mar is a highly rated high school. Of course, you are a short distance to Crystal Cove State Park, Fashion Island, Corona Del Mar State Park, John Wayne Airport and many other amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

