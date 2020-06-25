Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Move-in Concition Home in Beautiful Newport Coast with the gated Tesoro tract. Exceptionally well-maintained home. Brand new gas stovetop, double ovens, dishwasher, trash compactor, kitchen sink! Fresh paint is completed. New carpet installed. Your new rental has panoramic ocean views and city lights. The outdoor entertainment area contains a barbecue and fire pit. 2 HVAC units, roll up garage doors, formal dining room (or could be an office), granite kitchen with island, large open great room with fireplace. Perfect place for your family. Walk to the Tesoro community pool or a short distance to the master HOA for Newport Coast. The Coastal Canyon facility offers an Olympic pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and other neighborhood parks. Newport Coast Elementary School is close by and Corona Del Mar is a highly rated high school. Of course, you are a short distance to Crystal Cove State Park, Fashion Island, Corona Del Mar State Park, John Wayne Airport and many other amenities!