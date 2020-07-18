All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

2480 Arbor Drive

2480 Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2480 Arbor Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Bayshores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Offered for lease in Bayshores, the most exclusive 24 hour Guard-Gated private community in Newport Beach, this immaculate 5-bedroom home truly expresses a warm feel and ambiance. Excellent architectural details and woodwork with chef's kitchen boasting granite counter tops, new appliances and attached great room with French doors opening out to the beautiful slate patio. The living room with fireplace and bar create the perfect entertaining area. Hardwood floors flow throughout most of the home and 6 beautiful bathrooms all have travertine, limestone or granite. Incredible Master suite with a large walk in closet and adjacent large bright and airy office or den. House is newly refinished, painted inside and out, refinished hardwood floors, new garage door, new landscaping. Amenities in the exceptional Bayshores neighborhood include 2 private beaches, guest-dock, small boat & stand up paddle board storage, sand volleyball, beach barbeque area, children's play park, private access to the neighboring Balboa Bay Club Resort, close proximity to 2 yacht marinas, 24 hour Guard-Gated with golf cart roving guards. The year round community activities makes Bayshores a world class place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Arbor Drive have any available units?
2480 Arbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2480 Arbor Drive have?
Some of 2480 Arbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 Arbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Arbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Arbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2480 Arbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2480 Arbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2480 Arbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2480 Arbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 Arbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Arbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2480 Arbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2480 Arbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2480 Arbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Arbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2480 Arbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2480 Arbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2480 Arbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
