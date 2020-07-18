2480 Arbor Drive

Amenities

Offered for lease in Bayshores, the most exclusive 24 hour Guard-Gated private community in Newport Beach, this immaculate 5-bedroom home truly expresses a warm feel and ambiance. Excellent architectural details and woodwork with chef's kitchen boasting granite counter tops, new appliances and attached great room with French doors opening out to the beautiful slate patio. The living room with fireplace and bar create the perfect entertaining area. Hardwood floors flow throughout most of the home and 6 beautiful bathrooms all have travertine, limestone or granite. Incredible Master suite with a large walk in closet and adjacent large bright and airy office or den. House is newly refinished, painted inside and out, refinished hardwood floors, new garage door, new landscaping. Amenities in the exceptional Bayshores neighborhood include 2 private beaches, guest-dock, small boat & stand up paddle board storage, sand volleyball, beach barbeque area, children's play park, private access to the neighboring Balboa Bay Club Resort, close proximity to 2 yacht marinas, 24 hour Guard-Gated with golf cart roving guards. The year round community activities makes Bayshores a world class place to live.