2461 Marino Drive

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 4 bedroom, 4 bath custom home situated on a 4519 sf lot, in the Bayshores. This one-of-a-kind house, created by the award-winning architect Mark Scheurer, is sheathed in stylish finishes. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Entertain in grand style in the spacious living room graced with high ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors disappear into the living room walls increasing indoor/outdoor living and entertaining areas. The top of the line Chef’s kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures including custom cabinets, stone counters and professional grade appliances. The main level also includes a bedroom, full bath, and large dining area. A dramatic stairway leads to three private bedroom suites (all boasting sleek en-suite baths and generous closets), and a second-floor bonus room. The attached three car garage includes high ceilings, a built-in subzero refrigerator, stainless counters, sink, and storage closets. The Bayshores Community is a private guard gated community of 247 homes situated on meandering tree lined streets, with two private beaches on the Bay, a guest dock, beach volleyball, two nearby yacht marinas, Childrens play park, and Private access gate to the neighboring Balboa Bay Resort.