Newport Beach, CA
2461 Marino Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 3:04 AM

2461 Marino Drive

2461 Marino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2461 Marino Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Bayshores

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
volleyball court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
volleyball court
Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 4 bedroom, 4 bath custom home situated on a 4519 sf lot, in the Bayshores. This one-of-a-kind house, created by the award-winning architect Mark Scheurer, is sheathed in stylish finishes. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Entertain in grand style in the spacious living room graced with high ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors disappear into the living room walls increasing indoor/outdoor living and entertaining areas. The top of the line Chef’s kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures including custom cabinets, stone counters and professional grade appliances. The main level also includes a bedroom, full bath, and large dining area. A dramatic stairway leads to three private bedroom suites (all boasting sleek en-suite baths and generous closets), and a second-floor bonus room. The attached three car garage includes high ceilings, a built-in subzero refrigerator, stainless counters, sink, and storage closets. The Bayshores Community is a private guard gated community of 247 homes situated on meandering tree lined streets, with two private beaches on the Bay, a guest dock, beach volleyball, two nearby yacht marinas, Childrens play park, and Private access gate to the neighboring Balboa Bay Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2461 Marino Drive have any available units?
2461 Marino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2461 Marino Drive have?
Some of 2461 Marino Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and volleyball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 Marino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2461 Marino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 Marino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2461 Marino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2461 Marino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2461 Marino Drive offers parking.
Does 2461 Marino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 Marino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 Marino Drive have a pool?
No, 2461 Marino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2461 Marino Drive have accessible units?
No, 2461 Marino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 Marino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2461 Marino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2461 Marino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2461 Marino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
