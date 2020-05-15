241 Heliotrope Avenue

Amenities

Charming single-story 3 bedroom California bungalow on one of CDM’s most prized ocean-close streets! Remodeled, yet preserving the timeless style of the beach cottage, this home includes: picket fenced front yard with sunsets views, Dutch front door, wood floors, and open floor plan with wood-burning fireplace including plasma TV, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 1 full remodeled bath. This home includes a generous enclosed patio area, 2 car garage with ¾ baths. A fully furnished lease including 3 brand new mattresses, plasma TV in master and more! This is turn-key and move-in ready!