241 Heliotrope Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:07 AM

241 Heliotrope Avenue

241 Heliotrope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

241 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single-story 3 bedroom California bungalow on one of CDM’s most prized ocean-close streets! Remodeled, yet preserving the timeless style of the beach cottage, this home includes: picket fenced front yard with sunsets views, Dutch front door, wood floors, and open floor plan with wood-burning fireplace including plasma TV, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 1 full remodeled bath. This home includes a generous enclosed patio area, 2 car garage with ¾ baths. A fully furnished lease including 3 brand new mattresses, plasma TV in master and more! This is turn-key and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Heliotrope Avenue have any available units?
241 Heliotrope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 241 Heliotrope Avenue have?
Some of 241 Heliotrope Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Heliotrope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
241 Heliotrope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Heliotrope Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 241 Heliotrope Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 241 Heliotrope Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 241 Heliotrope Avenue offers parking.
Does 241 Heliotrope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Heliotrope Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Heliotrope Avenue have a pool?
No, 241 Heliotrope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 241 Heliotrope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 241 Heliotrope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Heliotrope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Heliotrope Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Heliotrope Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Heliotrope Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
