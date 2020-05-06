Amenities

Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment - Available Now!



240 Nice Lane Apt 217is close to Hoag Child Care Center, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Royal Thai Cuisine with quick access to Newport Blvd and Coast highway



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal

- Washer and dryer

- Air conditioner

- Ceiling fan

- Garage

- Pool



Community Features:

- Community pool areas, spas, tennis courts

- Bbq area

- Clubhouse with gym,

- Lounging area with plasma TV



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/240-Nice-Ln-Apt-217-Newport-Beach-CA-92663



You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



