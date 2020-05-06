Amenities
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment - Available Now!
240 Nice Lane Apt 217is close to Hoag Child Care Center, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Royal Thai Cuisine with quick access to Newport Blvd and Coast highway
Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Washer and dryer
- Air conditioner
- Ceiling fan
- Garage
- Pool
Community Features:
- Community pool areas, spas, tennis courts
- Bbq area
- Clubhouse with gym,
- Lounging area with plasma TV
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/240-Nice-Ln-Apt-217-Newport-Beach-CA-92663
You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
