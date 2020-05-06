All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

240 Nice Ln Apt 217

240 Nice Lane · No Longer Available
Location

240 Nice Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment - Available Now!

240 Nice Lane Apt 217is close to Hoag Child Care Center, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Royal Thai Cuisine with quick access to Newport Blvd and Coast highway

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Washer and dryer
- Air conditioner
- Ceiling fan
- Garage
- Pool

Community Features:
- Community pool areas, spas, tennis courts
- Bbq area
- Clubhouse with gym,
- Lounging area with plasma TV

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/240-Nice-Ln-Apt-217-Newport-Beach-CA-92663

You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 have any available units?
240 Nice Ln Apt 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 have?
Some of 240 Nice Ln Apt 217's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 currently offering any rent specials?
240 Nice Ln Apt 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 pet-friendly?
No, 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 offer parking?
Yes, 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 offers parking.
Does 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 have a pool?
Yes, 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 has a pool.
Does 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 have accessible units?
No, 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 Nice Ln Apt 217 has units with air conditioning.

