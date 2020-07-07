24 Via Rubino

Amenities

Located on a large corner lot on a single-loaded street within the Perazul 24-hour guarded gated community, this home offers both indoor and outdoor beauty and comfort. Upon entering the gate you will be greeted by a beautifully landscaped courtyard with fountains on three sides of the garden. The well-maintained lush garden, with its wrapped-around trees, provides the seclusion and privacy you will enjoy. The waterfall fountain equipped with a newly plastered Jacuzzi adds the luxurious appeal to the garden of natural beauty . This home features four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, including one on the main floor. The master bedroom, with a balcony and a fireplace, has tree and courtyard view. The master bathroom, with a private sitting retreat area and two separate walk-in closets, has been upgraded with many amenities. The entertainment room upstairs gives an extra private recreational area. The grand and spacious living room with its classic touch overlooks the courtyard fountains. Formal dining room with its French doors leading to two of the fountain areas. Fireplaces in both living and family room. Family room with media niche opens to a gourmet kitchen which features stainless Viking appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a large center island with breakfast nook. Off kitchen is a bright and cozy breakfast room with fountain/garden view. Community amenities include an Olympic-size swimming pool, spa, tennis court and club house.