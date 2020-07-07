All apartments in Newport Beach
24 Via Rubino

24 Via Rubino · No Longer Available
Location

24 Via Rubino, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ocean Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Located on a large corner lot on a single-loaded street within the Perazul 24-hour guarded gated community, this home offers both indoor and outdoor beauty and comfort. Upon entering the gate you will be greeted by a beautifully landscaped courtyard with fountains on three sides of the garden. The well-maintained lush garden, with its wrapped-around trees, provides the seclusion and privacy you will enjoy. The waterfall fountain equipped with a newly plastered Jacuzzi adds the luxurious appeal to the garden of natural beauty . This home features four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, including one on the main floor. The master bedroom, with a balcony and a fireplace, has tree and courtyard view. The master bathroom, with a private sitting retreat area and two separate walk-in closets, has been upgraded with many amenities. The entertainment room upstairs gives an extra private recreational area. The grand and spacious living room with its classic touch overlooks the courtyard fountains. Formal dining room with its French doors leading to two of the fountain areas. Fireplaces in both living and family room. Family room with media niche opens to a gourmet kitchen which features stainless Viking appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a large center island with breakfast nook. Off kitchen is a bright and cozy breakfast room with fountain/garden view. Community amenities include an Olympic-size swimming pool, spa, tennis court and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Via Rubino have any available units?
24 Via Rubino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 24 Via Rubino have?
Some of 24 Via Rubino's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Via Rubino currently offering any rent specials?
24 Via Rubino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Via Rubino pet-friendly?
No, 24 Via Rubino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 24 Via Rubino offer parking?
No, 24 Via Rubino does not offer parking.
Does 24 Via Rubino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Via Rubino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Via Rubino have a pool?
Yes, 24 Via Rubino has a pool.
Does 24 Via Rubino have accessible units?
No, 24 Via Rubino does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Via Rubino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Via Rubino has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Via Rubino have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Via Rubino does not have units with air conditioning.

