Newport Beach, CA
24 Morning Light
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM

24 Morning Light

24 Morning Lgt · No Longer Available
Location

24 Morning Lgt, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
This Newport Coast home is nestled in the coveted guard gated community of Pacific Ridge. Located at the end of the Cul de sac. An expansive resort style home with details inspired by southern European architecture. This 6,000 Sq.Ft. home features 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a large family room, formal living room, formal dining room, media room and additional den or office. With a 15,000+ square foot lot and a resort style pool, spa, waterfall and more. The upstairs master suite includes a fireplace, large walk-in closet and a balcony that opens up to a breathtaking view. There are three additional bedrooms and bathrooms on the same floor. There is a main floor en-suite perfect for guests. The gourmet chef's kitchen offers built-in sub-zero refrigerator, dual zoned wine cooler, 2 dishwashers, a massive center island with granite counters. The outdoor entertaining area provides two built-in BBQ's, outdoor refrigerators, putting green, fireplace and a basketball court. The 500 square foot subterranean media room offers built-in Flat screen tv and top of the line sound system.
Pacific Ridge is conveniently located near Pelican Hills resort, Crystal Cove, hiking trails, the world renowned Fashion Island and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Morning Light have any available units?
24 Morning Light doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 24 Morning Light have?
Some of 24 Morning Light's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Morning Light currently offering any rent specials?
24 Morning Light is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Morning Light pet-friendly?
No, 24 Morning Light is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 24 Morning Light offer parking?
Yes, 24 Morning Light offers parking.
Does 24 Morning Light have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Morning Light does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Morning Light have a pool?
Yes, 24 Morning Light has a pool.
Does 24 Morning Light have accessible units?
Yes, 24 Morning Light has accessible units.
Does 24 Morning Light have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Morning Light has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Morning Light have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Morning Light does not have units with air conditioning.

