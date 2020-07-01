24 Morning Light

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub media room

This Newport Coast home is nestled in the coveted guard gated community of Pacific Ridge. Located at the end of the Cul de sac. An expansive resort style home with details inspired by southern European architecture. This 6,000 Sq.Ft. home features 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a large family room, formal living room, formal dining room, media room and additional den or office. With a 15,000+ square foot lot and a resort style pool, spa, waterfall and more. The upstairs master suite includes a fireplace, large walk-in closet and a balcony that opens up to a breathtaking view. There are three additional bedrooms and bathrooms on the same floor. There is a main floor en-suite perfect for guests. The gourmet chef's kitchen offers built-in sub-zero refrigerator, dual zoned wine cooler, 2 dishwashers, a massive center island with granite counters. The outdoor entertaining area provides two built-in BBQ's, outdoor refrigerators, putting green, fireplace and a basketball court. The 500 square foot subterranean media room offers built-in Flat screen tv and top of the line sound system.

Pacific Ridge is conveniently located near Pelican Hills resort, Crystal Cove, hiking trails, the world renowned Fashion Island and award winning schools.