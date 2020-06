Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Charming detached cottage freshly painted, new carpet and laminate flooring.



Enjoy the Newport Heights neighborhood with award winning schools, close proximity to 17th street, the beaches and Orange County Airport.



This charming cottage has a large front yard, private enclosed patio and large master closet and bedroom.



Second bedroom is off the kitchen area.



The lease amount includes utilities except for cable and or internet.