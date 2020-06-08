All apartments in Newport Beach
2324 Port Carlisle Place

Location

2324 Port Carlisle Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to Port Carlisle and the premier Port Streets neighborhood of Newport Beach. With 4,416 square feet and master bedroom views of the peaceful mountaintops by day and city lights by night, this newly remodeled home offers an incredible value. A two-story stunner, it boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 bonus rooms, and a brand new chef’s kitchen with a large island, breakfast area, quartz countertops, shaker style cabinets, and stainless steel Viking appliances. In addition to the open concept kitchen, which includes a spacious family room, the main level also offers a beautiful formal living room, with a fireplace and built-in bookcases, a formal dining room, and an inside laundry room.
The second level master suite includes a fireplace, large walk-in closet, and luxurious master bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Also upstairs, 4 additional bedrooms, & a bonus room that can be used as a playroom, office, game room or additional living area.
Additional updates throughout the house include refinished hardwood floors, new paint, new bathroom countertops, and new lighting fixtures. The sunny backyard offers a large patio perfect for entertaining, built in barbecue, fire pit, and grassy area. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court. The premier Port Streets are also home to award winning Andersen Elementary school. 2324 Port Carlisle is nestled on a quiet street and move-in ready, perfect for your family to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Port Carlisle Place have any available units?
2324 Port Carlisle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2324 Port Carlisle Place have?
Some of 2324 Port Carlisle Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Port Carlisle Place currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Port Carlisle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Port Carlisle Place pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Port Carlisle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2324 Port Carlisle Place offer parking?
No, 2324 Port Carlisle Place does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Port Carlisle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Port Carlisle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Port Carlisle Place have a pool?
Yes, 2324 Port Carlisle Place has a pool.
Does 2324 Port Carlisle Place have accessible units?
No, 2324 Port Carlisle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Port Carlisle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Port Carlisle Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Port Carlisle Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Port Carlisle Place does not have units with air conditioning.
