2324 Port Carlisle Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit game room on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Welcome home to Port Carlisle and the premier Port Streets neighborhood of Newport Beach. With 4,416 square feet and master bedroom views of the peaceful mountaintops by day and city lights by night, this newly remodeled home offers an incredible value. A two-story stunner, it boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 bonus rooms, and a brand new chef’s kitchen with a large island, breakfast area, quartz countertops, shaker style cabinets, and stainless steel Viking appliances. In addition to the open concept kitchen, which includes a spacious family room, the main level also offers a beautiful formal living room, with a fireplace and built-in bookcases, a formal dining room, and an inside laundry room.

The second level master suite includes a fireplace, large walk-in closet, and luxurious master bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Also upstairs, 4 additional bedrooms, & a bonus room that can be used as a playroom, office, game room or additional living area.

Additional updates throughout the house include refinished hardwood floors, new paint, new bathroom countertops, and new lighting fixtures. The sunny backyard offers a large patio perfect for entertaining, built in barbecue, fire pit, and grassy area. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court. The premier Port Streets are also home to award winning Andersen Elementary school. 2324 Port Carlisle is nestled on a quiet street and move-in ready, perfect for your family to enjoy.