Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

2316 Vista Hogar

2316 Vista Hogar · (949) 355-9722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2316 Vista Hogar, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This 3bdrm/2bath end-unit condo in The Bluffs features air conditioning and heat on all three levels. Beautifully appointed with Venetian plaster walls, vaulted ceiling and an open hearth, rock veneer, gas burning fireplace. Hardwood oak floors and dual TVs in the living room and dining area make entertaining easy and fun. The kitchen features travertine flooring and polished Italian granite countertops with built in microwave, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. New carpet in the private upstairs master suite with en suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms feature oak plank flooring. Near community pool, spa and greenbelt and conveniently located to K-12 schools, near Boys and Girls Club, Newport Back Bay, Eastbluff shopping center and tennis club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Vista Hogar have any available units?
2316 Vista Hogar has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2316 Vista Hogar have?
Some of 2316 Vista Hogar's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Vista Hogar currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Vista Hogar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Vista Hogar pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Vista Hogar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2316 Vista Hogar offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Vista Hogar offers parking.
Does 2316 Vista Hogar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Vista Hogar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Vista Hogar have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Vista Hogar has a pool.
Does 2316 Vista Hogar have accessible units?
No, 2316 Vista Hogar does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Vista Hogar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Vista Hogar has units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Vista Hogar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2316 Vista Hogar has units with air conditioning.
