2316 Vista Hogar

This 3bdrm/2bath end-unit condo in The Bluffs features air conditioning and heat on all three levels. Beautifully appointed with Venetian plaster walls, vaulted ceiling and an open hearth, rock veneer, gas burning fireplace. Hardwood oak floors and dual TVs in the living room and dining area make entertaining easy and fun. The kitchen features travertine flooring and polished Italian granite countertops with built in microwave, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. New carpet in the private upstairs master suite with en suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms feature oak plank flooring. Near community pool, spa and greenbelt and conveniently located to K-12 schools, near Boys and Girls Club, Newport Back Bay, Eastbluff shopping center and tennis club.