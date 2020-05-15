2316 Pacific Drive

Amenities

Luxury Executive View Condo. This stunning modern architectural masterpiece is situated in a premier location within the serene enclave of Corona del Mar. Experience the unique indoor / outdoor coastal lifestyle of the Village in this spacious 2,300 sq. ft. 2BD/2.5BA condominium home. This home features an open floor plan and is fully furnished and decorated with thoughtful attention to detail and quality which will appeal to even the most discriminating guest. The gourmet kitchen will delight and entice any chef. A high end serving bar and wine refrigerator complement the kitchen and dining area. Nana bi-fold doors open up the great room to a covered California room featuring a fireplace and television for additional living and entertaining space. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet. A see through fireplace connects the bedroom and bathroom. The ensuite bathroom includes an inviting spa-like soaking tub, a separate oversized rain/steam shower and a seated vanity area. The roof deck includes living and dining areas for entertaining with 360 degree views of the ocean, Newport Harbor, Fashion Island and the Pelican Hill golf course. UHD 4K Smart televisions throughout featuring DirecTV service, KODI and Apple TV. Wi-Fi internet, home automation and Lutron lighting controls allow for a seamless living experience with the latest technology.