Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

2316 Pacific Drive

2316 Pacific Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Pacific Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Luxury Executive View Condo. This stunning modern architectural masterpiece is situated in a premier location within the serene enclave of Corona del Mar. Experience the unique indoor / outdoor coastal lifestyle of the Village in this spacious 2,300 sq. ft. 2BD/2.5BA condominium home. This home features an open floor plan and is fully furnished and decorated with thoughtful attention to detail and quality which will appeal to even the most discriminating guest. The gourmet kitchen will delight and entice any chef. A high end serving bar and wine refrigerator complement the kitchen and dining area. Nana bi-fold doors open up the great room to a covered California room featuring a fireplace and television for additional living and entertaining space. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet. A see through fireplace connects the bedroom and bathroom. The ensuite bathroom includes an inviting spa-like soaking tub, a separate oversized rain/steam shower and a seated vanity area. The roof deck includes living and dining areas for entertaining with 360 degree views of the ocean, Newport Harbor, Fashion Island and the Pelican Hill golf course. UHD 4K Smart televisions throughout featuring DirecTV service, KODI and Apple TV. Wi-Fi internet, home automation and Lutron lighting controls allow for a seamless living experience with the latest technology.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Pacific Drive have any available units?
2316 Pacific Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2316 Pacific Drive have?
Some of 2316 Pacific Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Pacific Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Pacific Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Pacific Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Pacific Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2316 Pacific Drive offer parking?
No, 2316 Pacific Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Pacific Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Pacific Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Pacific Drive have a pool?
No, 2316 Pacific Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Pacific Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 Pacific Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Pacific Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Pacific Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Pacific Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Pacific Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
