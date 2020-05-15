All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:12 AM

2301 Pacific Drive

2301 Pacific Drive · (714) 724-9077
Location

2301 Pacific Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$24,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4373 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Available Sept 1, 2020: Spectacular Pacific Drive...this fabled street has turnover so low it barely registers! California Coast at it's most picturesque! This custom home captures the romance of Spanish-influence in California and seques it into luxury by the Sea! The breathtaking panoramic views incorporate the Harbor, Channel, Jetty, Peninsula and go all the way to scenic Catalina Island!! The Pacific Ocean has never been so enchanting! Super-private and bathed in glorious light throughout, this home gives you stunning views from room to room. The master suite is impressive, expansive and seductive...you've got your own dining area to eat breakfast just out of bed. It also has it's own view terrace, a walk-in closet so large you need GPS to navigate and a gorgeously appointed master bath. The three additional bedrooms are well proportioned, a dance studio/workout room is perfect to get a sweat on, and a bonus room can be used for crafts, massage, games, recreation or solitude. Flow is the word to describe how one room melts into the next. Elegance throughout, with view terraces designed to optimize the sweeping scenery. Almost 4,400 sq feet is yours to roam and if you want to venture farther, it's just a short jaunt to the beach and don't forget all that Corona Del Mar Village and Newport Beach have to offer! You'll love it here! Short term rate: $32,500 (1-5 months). Contact Richard Gayle, Broker: 714.724.9077 | richard@remp.org | www.remp.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Pacific Drive have any available units?
2301 Pacific Drive has a unit available for $24,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 Pacific Drive have?
Some of 2301 Pacific Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Pacific Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Pacific Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Pacific Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Pacific Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2301 Pacific Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Pacific Drive does offer parking.
Does 2301 Pacific Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Pacific Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Pacific Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 Pacific Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Pacific Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Pacific Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Pacific Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Pacific Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Pacific Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Pacific Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
