2301 Pacific Drive

Available Sept 1, 2020: Spectacular Pacific Drive...this fabled street has turnover so low it barely registers! California Coast at it's most picturesque! This custom home captures the romance of Spanish-influence in California and seques it into luxury by the Sea! The breathtaking panoramic views incorporate the Harbor, Channel, Jetty, Peninsula and go all the way to scenic Catalina Island!! The Pacific Ocean has never been so enchanting! Super-private and bathed in glorious light throughout, this home gives you stunning views from room to room. The master suite is impressive, expansive and seductive...you've got your own dining area to eat breakfast just out of bed. It also has it's own view terrace, a walk-in closet so large you need GPS to navigate and a gorgeously appointed master bath. The three additional bedrooms are well proportioned, a dance studio/workout room is perfect to get a sweat on, and a bonus room can be used for crafts, massage, games, recreation or solitude. Flow is the word to describe how one room melts into the next. Elegance throughout, with view terraces designed to optimize the sweeping scenery. Almost 4,400 sq feet is yours to roam and if you want to venture farther, it's just a short jaunt to the beach and don't forget all that Corona Del Mar Village and Newport Beach have to offer! You'll love it here! Short term rate: $32,500 (1-5 months). Contact Richard Gayle, Broker: 714.724.9077 | richard@remp.org | www.remp.org