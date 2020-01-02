All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

Location

23 Monterey Pine Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Santa Lucia

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Experience stunning canyon and city lights views from this beautiful home located in the exclusive guard-gated community of Santa Lucia in Newport Coast. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, 3672 sq. ft. of elegant living space, soaring ceilings and a main floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The well-appointed master suite showcases expansive canyon and city light views, spacious walk in custom closet, his and her sinks with a vanity area and electronic blinds. There are two additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the upper level with carpet throughout the upstairs. The upscale backyard is very quiet and private with built in awnings to offer shade in the day time and perfect for entertaining. The entire grounds have lush landscaping and there is a 3-car garage with ample built-in storage. The community includes a clubroom, pool and spa. Live close to award-winning schools, beautiful beaches & parks, restaurants and world-class shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Monterey Pine Drive have any available units?
23 Monterey Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 23 Monterey Pine Drive have?
Some of 23 Monterey Pine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Monterey Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 Monterey Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Monterey Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23 Monterey Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 23 Monterey Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23 Monterey Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 23 Monterey Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Monterey Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Monterey Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23 Monterey Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 23 Monterey Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 Monterey Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Monterey Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Monterey Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Monterey Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Monterey Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
