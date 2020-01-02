23 Monterey Pine Drive

Amenities

Experience stunning canyon and city lights views from this beautiful home located in the exclusive guard-gated community of Santa Lucia in Newport Coast. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, 3672 sq. ft. of elegant living space, soaring ceilings and a main floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The well-appointed master suite showcases expansive canyon and city light views, spacious walk in custom closet, his and her sinks with a vanity area and electronic blinds. There are two additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the upper level with carpet throughout the upstairs. The upscale backyard is very quiet and private with built in awnings to offer shade in the day time and perfect for entertaining. The entire grounds have lush landscaping and there is a 3-car garage with ample built-in storage. The community includes a clubroom, pool and spa. Live close to award-winning schools, beautiful beaches & parks, restaurants and world-class shopping!