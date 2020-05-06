All apartments in Newport Beach
23 Anjou

23 Anjou · No Longer Available
Location

23 Anjou, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Sophisticated & upgraded townhome with oversized loft in the GATED enclave of The Summit in Newport Coast in a prime location. Bright & quiet end unit with many windows on 3 sides of property. 3rd bedroom is loft/office with it's own full bath and large closet area with shelves. Newer carpet and beige paint throughout, modern light fixtures & ceiling fans in all bedrooms & dining room. Loft and high ceilings in living room area. Gourmet kitchen is light & bright with white cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens into the large living room offering an open concept feeling. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and the beautifully upgraded master bathroom with quartz countertop, dual vanities, subway tiles and new bathtub. Italian porcelain tile in the kitchen & master/guest bathrooms. The property also features a direct access oversized 2 car garage with lots of extra storage. Refrigerator is included. Perfect for busy executive or couple. Private location and no traffic noise. Step out your door to nearby nature trails, walking, biking paths, ocean/Catalina Island vistas and the Newport Coast Shopping Center. Summit GATED development offers a resort-style pool & spa and Newport Ridge park offers private tennis courts and BBQ area to its residents. Centrally located near upscale shopping, beaches, Buck Gully hiking trail to CDM Village, excellent 73 freeway access and the Orange County airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Anjou have any available units?
23 Anjou doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 23 Anjou have?
Some of 23 Anjou's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Anjou currently offering any rent specials?
23 Anjou is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Anjou pet-friendly?
No, 23 Anjou is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 23 Anjou offer parking?
Yes, 23 Anjou offers parking.
Does 23 Anjou have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Anjou does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Anjou have a pool?
Yes, 23 Anjou has a pool.
Does 23 Anjou have accessible units?
No, 23 Anjou does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Anjou have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Anjou has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Anjou have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Anjou does not have units with air conditioning.
