Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Sophisticated & upgraded townhome with oversized loft in the GATED enclave of The Summit in Newport Coast in a prime location. Bright & quiet end unit with many windows on 3 sides of property. 3rd bedroom is loft/office with it's own full bath and large closet area with shelves. Newer carpet and beige paint throughout, modern light fixtures & ceiling fans in all bedrooms & dining room. Loft and high ceilings in living room area. Gourmet kitchen is light & bright with white cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens into the large living room offering an open concept feeling. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and the beautifully upgraded master bathroom with quartz countertop, dual vanities, subway tiles and new bathtub. Italian porcelain tile in the kitchen & master/guest bathrooms. The property also features a direct access oversized 2 car garage with lots of extra storage. Refrigerator is included. Perfect for busy executive or couple. Private location and no traffic noise. Step out your door to nearby nature trails, walking, biking paths, ocean/Catalina Island vistas and the Newport Coast Shopping Center. Summit GATED development offers a resort-style pool & spa and Newport Ridge park offers private tennis courts and BBQ area to its residents. Centrally located near upscale shopping, beaches, Buck Gully hiking trail to CDM Village, excellent 73 freeway access and the Orange County airport.