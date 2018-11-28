227 Milford Dr

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Please Note: If this ad is still up, the property is still available. Please inquire on this site to schedule a showing!



Just south of Huntington and Newport Beaches sits this gorgeous modern home ready for its next lucky occupants.Close to Cameo Shores. Recently remodeled with travertine floors, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, new cabinetry and a recently fitted gourmets kitchen, this unique home is the perfect space for both relaxation and entertaining. It boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, an open living space with lots of windows and light. The private back yard offers views of the ocean and hillside.



Gates to 3 private beaches are a short walk away as are the shops and restaurants of Corona Del Mar itself. UC Irvine only 6 miles away.