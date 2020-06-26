227 Carnation

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Panoramic Ocean and Newport Bay Views | Carnation Villa - REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! This updated apartment home offers some of the most amazing unobstructed panoramic ocean and Newport Bay views to be found. This 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment is located on the exclusive ocean side of Carnation Ave in the quaint seaside village of Corona del Mar. Perched high above world-famous Newport Harbor, the front deck opens to fabulous views up the coastline to Palos Verdes Peninsula and Catalina Island. The Sunsets are simply amazing! The home comes fully furnished and equipped with Smart TVs in the living room and both bedrooms. A private laundry was added to this unit and it comes with an enclosed garage parking space. A modern kitchen is perfectly suited for entertaining while your guests soak in the sheer beauty of the harbor below. Just a block away you will enjoy the white sand and pristine waters of

Culinary delights abound as well at Fashion Island with numerous world-class restaurants. If youre looking for something a little more eclectic when it comes to food and shopping, then the village of CDM offers something for everybody. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy Southern California living at its finest with this rare chance to live in the apartment of your dreams. Also available short term for $6,300 per month. Contact Nancy for more information at 949.677.8528



(RLNE4463959)