223 Heliotrope Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Darling fully furnished cottage down the street from the ocean and Big Corona beach! Enjoy the Village of Corona del Mar with its wonderful restaurants and stores, all within walking distance. This furnished lease has everything you need - just bring your clothes and toothbrush! The large front patio looks down the street to the sparkling water. There is a garage and above ground spa. It is available December 1-June 30, 2019 and is perfect for someone who is in transition and needs a short term lease. No smoking please and submit on pets.