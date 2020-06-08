All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

2229 Alta Vista Dr.

2229 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Alta Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Beautiful single level pool home with panoramic, Catalina, Ocean and City Lights views. Very private setting with sparkling courtyard pool. Remodeled kitchen features wood cabinetry, bay window and granite counters. Recessed lighting and sliding French doors thru-out. Expanded floor plan features separate cozy family room and breakfast nook that open onto the pool area. Master Bedroom also offers views, Sliding French Doors to patio and two separate closets. Terrific interior East Bluff location within this great neighborhood with award winning public and private schools. Mature landscaping with tall trees and wide streets in this well established and sought after community. Easy access to beaches, freeways, shopping, dining and all Newport Beach and Back Bay activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Alta Vista Dr. have any available units?
2229 Alta Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2229 Alta Vista Dr. have?
Some of 2229 Alta Vista Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Alta Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Alta Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Alta Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Alta Vista Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2229 Alta Vista Dr. offer parking?
No, 2229 Alta Vista Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2229 Alta Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Alta Vista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Alta Vista Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2229 Alta Vista Dr. has a pool.
Does 2229 Alta Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2229 Alta Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Alta Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Alta Vista Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 Alta Vista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 Alta Vista Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
