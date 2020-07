Amenities

CDM Front Unit With Ocean View - A hard to find front unit in Corona del Mar with a nice ocean view front deck. Hardwood floors throughout, two nice sized bedrooms, one bath, fireplace, breakfast nook, small front patio area garden, private back patio area, and a very short walk to downtown and four beautiful beaches. It's an original beach house that is very clean, white and bright with inside washer/dryer. No garage available, so street parking only and available now!



