Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

Location

22 Ferrand, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge North

Amenities

Fully furnished 2 stories gorgeous rental home features 4 beds/5 baths, 3 car garage, Gourmet kitchen with new quartz counter tops and marble backsplash, large center island and dual sinks complete with a walk-in pantry. 4 bedrooms upstairs, Bright and Spacious room on the main level can be used as an office/den/children's playroom. Master bedroom features Roman Bathtub and his and her vanities with a spacious walk-in closet. 1 bedroom upstairs has a private staircase a private suite for guests or inlaws. Entertain or enjoy family time out in the beautifully landscaped garden complete with a built-in Barbecue island and a tranquil courtyard with fireplace and fountain. Easy access to shopping and amenities and much desired Newport Coast Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Ferrand have any available units?
22 Ferrand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22 Ferrand have?
Some of 22 Ferrand's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Ferrand currently offering any rent specials?
22 Ferrand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Ferrand pet-friendly?
No, 22 Ferrand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 22 Ferrand offer parking?
Yes, 22 Ferrand offers parking.
Does 22 Ferrand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Ferrand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Ferrand have a pool?
No, 22 Ferrand does not have a pool.
Does 22 Ferrand have accessible units?
No, 22 Ferrand does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Ferrand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Ferrand has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Ferrand have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Ferrand does not have units with air conditioning.
