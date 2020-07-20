22 Ferrand

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished 2 stories gorgeous rental home features 4 beds/5 baths, 3 car garage, Gourmet kitchen with new quartz counter tops and marble backsplash, large center island and dual sinks complete with a walk-in pantry. 4 bedrooms upstairs, Bright and Spacious room on the main level can be used as an office/den/children's playroom. Master bedroom features Roman Bathtub and his and her vanities with a spacious walk-in closet. 1 bedroom upstairs has a private staircase a private suite for guests or inlaws. Entertain or enjoy family time out in the beautifully landscaped garden complete with a built-in Barbecue island and a tranquil courtyard with fireplace and fountain. Easy access to shopping and amenities and much desired Newport Coast Elementary school.