218 20th Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

Location

218 20th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Fantastic three bedroom, one bath upper apartment in the heart of the peninsula! This home features Dutch front door, new wood-look vinyl flooring throughout, updated kitchen, all new paint throughout, large deck looking down 20th to the beach! Garage parking with storage and shared laundry, plus parking for an additional car in front of the driveway. Grab your beach chair, sun tan lotion and take a relaxing walk to the ocean located just 1.5 blocks away! At the end of the day you can stroll down to the pier and watch the beautiful sunset and enjoy one of the many fantastic restaurants and great shopping just a few blocks away. You know, the good life!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

