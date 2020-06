215 Via Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage tennis court

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE LIDO ISLAND LIFESTYLE IN THIS FABULOUS RESIDENCE LOCATED ON AN OVERSIZED 45 FT LOT, WITH APPROXIMATELY 3,552 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE AND JUST STEPS TO LIDO'S CLUB HOUSE AND BEACH, YACHT CLUB, CHILDREN'S PLAY GROUND AND TENNIS COURTS. THIS BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOMS, ONE BEDROOM SUITE ON THE FIRST LEVEL, FOUR AND A HALF BATHROOMS AND THREE CAR GARAGE. THE RESORT-STYLE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING AREAS WHICH INCLUDES A LOGGIA WITH FIREPLACE MAKES THIS HOME PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THE HOME FLOWS BEAUTIFULLY WITH A GREAT ROOM CONCEPT BOASTING A GOURMET KITCHEN, PREMIUM APPLIANCES AND A LARGE CENTER ISLAND. THE FAMILY AREA IS CENTERED BY A COZY FIREPLACE WITH BUILT-IN CABINETS AND FRENCH DOORS OPENING TO THE STRADA GARDEN. THE IMPRESSIVE STAIRCASE, LEADS YOU THE SECOND LEVEL FAMILY AREA WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY, FOUR BEDROOMS-SUITES INCLUDING AN AMAZING MASTER BEDROOM SUITE COMPLETE WITH A SITTING AREA, A PRIVATE BALCONY, AN SPACIOUS BATHROOM WITH SUNKEN TUB, DUAL VANITIES AND A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. TAKE ANOTHER SHORT STAIRCASE TO THE ROOFTOP DECK WITH 360 DEGREE VIE