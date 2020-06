Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*Available until June 1*

FULLY FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL.



Located on Balboa Blvd, this unit is just a minutes walk to the sand!



The unit itself has a beachy feel and is recently upgraded. With a spacious layout, the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all have a decent amount of space between them.



There is a 1 car parking spot in the shared garage. No A/C. All utilities are paid for including WiFi and Cable. Washer and Dryer in unit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.