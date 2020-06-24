All apartments in Newport Beach
213 Via Cordova
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

213 Via Cordova

213 via Cordova · No Longer Available
Location

213 via Cordova, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Delight in 2,980 square feet of luxury beach living. Enjoy the enchanting lifestyle of Lido Isle from this lovely, fully furnished, 4 bedroom residence on an oversized lot. The living/family rooms open to a large, private, outdoor patio that is conducive to outdoor entertaining, dining alfresco or simply relaxing. Enhanced and enlarged to provide additional living space. Tastefully renovated and upgraded throughout, this wonderful home incorporates warmth and charm while offering the finest in beach living. The property includes 4 bedrooms, romantic master suite with outdoor terrace, dining, living, family room and handsome gourmet kitchen. Steps to the water, tot lots, private beaches, snack shack, club house and more! For your convenience, bicycles, beach equipment, beach towels, and linens are included. Gardner, cable, wifi, and trash is taken care of by owner. Agents see private remarks. Short-term lease is available (1 month minimum)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Via Cordova have any available units?
213 Via Cordova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 213 Via Cordova have?
Some of 213 Via Cordova's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Via Cordova currently offering any rent specials?
213 Via Cordova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Via Cordova pet-friendly?
No, 213 Via Cordova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 213 Via Cordova offer parking?
Yes, 213 Via Cordova offers parking.
Does 213 Via Cordova have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Via Cordova offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Via Cordova have a pool?
No, 213 Via Cordova does not have a pool.
Does 213 Via Cordova have accessible units?
No, 213 Via Cordova does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Via Cordova have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Via Cordova has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Via Cordova have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Via Cordova does not have units with air conditioning.
