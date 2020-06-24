213 Via Cordova

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage internet access

Delight in 2,980 square feet of luxury beach living. Enjoy the enchanting lifestyle of Lido Isle from this lovely, fully furnished, 4 bedroom residence on an oversized lot. The living/family rooms open to a large, private, outdoor patio that is conducive to outdoor entertaining, dining alfresco or simply relaxing. Enhanced and enlarged to provide additional living space. Tastefully renovated and upgraded throughout, this wonderful home incorporates warmth and charm while offering the finest in beach living. The property includes 4 bedrooms, romantic master suite with outdoor terrace, dining, living, family room and handsome gourmet kitchen. Steps to the water, tot lots, private beaches, snack shack, club house and more! For your convenience, bicycles, beach equipment, beach towels, and linens are included. Gardner, cable, wifi, and trash is taken care of by owner. Agents see private remarks. Short-term lease is available (1 month minimum)