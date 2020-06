Amenities

Don't miss this adorable single family corner lot home in East Bluff. This wonderful family home is light and bright with newer windows throughout. Entertain or relax in your oversized lush backyard. Only minutes away from luxury shopping and dining at world renowned Fashion Island. Terrific location within this wonderful neighborhood with award winning public and private schools. Easy & quick access to freeways, beaches and the Back Bay resort at the Dunes.