Newport Beach, CA
2114 Vista Laredo
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

2114 Vista Laredo

2114 Vista Laredo · (949) 887-0972
Location

2114 Vista Laredo, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Freshly painted 4 bedroom end unit Bluffs home. New flooring, new hardware, microwave and dishwasher. Three bedrooms two baths on the second level including the master. Living room, kitchen and dining area all on the second level. Entry level has a bedroom and full bath. Large garage easily fits two cars with direct access to the home. Tenant must furnish their own refrigerator and washer/dryer. This is a great family neighborhood. The private but bright patio is on a gorgeous greenbelt with a pool and BBQ area. The beautiful Bluffs are famous for the open green belts and walking trails. Perfect family home close to award winning schools, world class shopping, beaches, golf, hiking/biking trails and tennis/swim club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Vista Laredo have any available units?
2114 Vista Laredo has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2114 Vista Laredo have?
Some of 2114 Vista Laredo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Vista Laredo currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Vista Laredo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Vista Laredo pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Vista Laredo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2114 Vista Laredo offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Vista Laredo does offer parking.
Does 2114 Vista Laredo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 Vista Laredo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Vista Laredo have a pool?
Yes, 2114 Vista Laredo has a pool.
Does 2114 Vista Laredo have accessible units?
No, 2114 Vista Laredo does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Vista Laredo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Vista Laredo has units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Vista Laredo have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Vista Laredo does not have units with air conditioning.
