2106 Serrano Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This ideal Peninsula Point furnished lease opportunity has been beautifully and meticulously remodeled with the finest in building materials and modern amenities, while maintaining the classic beach charm of the original property. An inviting Dutch door graces the front entry, opening upon a spacious family room and gorgeous white oak floors that flow throughout the home. The adjacent kitchen has stainless appliances, white subway tile and fun, coastal blue cabinetry. The kitchen, family room and a downstairs bedroom all open to a convenient patio, ideal for barbecuing and relaxing with family and friends. In addition to the two downstairs bedrooms, two additional bedrooms are located upstairs, each with en-suite baths. The master suite also includes closet built-ins and stunning Newport Harbor views. All three bathrooms have been completely resurfaced with patterned inlay tile work and stylish vanities, complementing the home’s coastal essence. Comfortable, beach living is a central theme throughout, producing an invaluable opportunity to enjoy the finest of seaside living in Orange County with a convenient location near world-class beaches, the Wedge, the private, community beach and Balboa Village. To schedule a showing, please contact Ron Millar at 949.233.8080.