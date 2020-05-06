All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

2106 Serrano Avenue

2106 Serrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Serrano Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This ideal Peninsula Point furnished lease opportunity has been beautifully and meticulously remodeled with the finest in building materials and modern amenities, while maintaining the classic beach charm of the original property. An inviting Dutch door graces the front entry, opening upon a spacious family room and gorgeous white oak floors that flow throughout the home. The adjacent kitchen has stainless appliances, white subway tile and fun, coastal blue cabinetry. The kitchen, family room and a downstairs bedroom all open to a convenient patio, ideal for barbecuing and relaxing with family and friends. In addition to the two downstairs bedrooms, two additional bedrooms are located upstairs, each with en-suite baths. The master suite also includes closet built-ins and stunning Newport Harbor views. All three bathrooms have been completely resurfaced with patterned inlay tile work and stylish vanities, complementing the home’s coastal essence. Comfortable, beach living is a central theme throughout, producing an invaluable opportunity to enjoy the finest of seaside living in Orange County with a convenient location near world-class beaches, the Wedge, the private, community beach and Balboa Village. To schedule a showing, please contact Ron Millar at 949.233.8080.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Serrano Avenue have any available units?
2106 Serrano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2106 Serrano Avenue have?
Some of 2106 Serrano Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Serrano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Serrano Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Serrano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Serrano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2106 Serrano Avenue offer parking?
No, 2106 Serrano Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Serrano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Serrano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Serrano Avenue have a pool?
No, 2106 Serrano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Serrano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2106 Serrano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Serrano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Serrano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Serrano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Serrano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
