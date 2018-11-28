All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

210 E Balboa Boulevard

210 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

210 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Peaceful seaside living awaits at this remarkable Newport Peninsula residence. Over 2,700 square feet of causal seaside living on two large levels with high ceilings and inviting, sunlit rooms. Enter through the spacious bright living room to the open kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry and an island with bar seating. Every detail throughout has been carefully considered in this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home that includes a large master suite complete with crown molding and a luxurious walk in closet. Rounding out the amenities, this beach home offers a second floor bonus/living room, pantry, laundry room and central A/C throughout. Revel in year-round indoor/outdoor entertaining on the large rooftop patio featuring impressive views of the city lights at night and the Balboa Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
210 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 210 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 210 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
210 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 210 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 210 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
No, 210 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 210 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 210 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 210 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 210 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 E Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 E Balboa Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

