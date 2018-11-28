210 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Peaceful seaside living awaits at this remarkable Newport Peninsula residence. Over 2,700 square feet of causal seaside living on two large levels with high ceilings and inviting, sunlit rooms. Enter through the spacious bright living room to the open kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry and an island with bar seating. Every detail throughout has been carefully considered in this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home that includes a large master suite complete with crown molding and a luxurious walk in closet. Rounding out the amenities, this beach home offers a second floor bonus/living room, pantry, laundry room and central A/C throughout. Revel in year-round indoor/outdoor entertaining on the large rooftop patio featuring impressive views of the city lights at night and the Balboa Bay.