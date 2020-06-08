21 Northampton Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

This is an extraordinary coach home with every amenity imaginable. Its loft ceilings and beautiful decor make the home very inviting. It is perfect for mature couples who enjoy travel together. This gated community has a private pool and hot tub just a short walk away.



This condo offers two king suites each with its own flat screen tv, closet, and bathroom. The master suit has a giant spa like bathroom, vaulted ceilings and gorgeous views. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home which allow our guests their privacy. There is a cozy family room with another flat screen tv, a Bose stereo system with surround sound and a DVD player. and a living and dining room for entertaining. The gas fireplaces (living & master rooms) are a perfect way to warm up on cool California nights. The fully equipped eat in Kitchen welcomes any chef to prepare a home cooked meal. The views from this home are spectacular overlooking Big Canyon and Catalina Island in the distance. Sunsets are always an experience. The large inviting deck can be accessed from the kitchen or the living room and has a Weber Grill. Its lounge area is perfect for sipping coffee and reading the paper in the morning or sipping on a drink and watching the sunset. There is also a dining area on the deck. There is also a heat lamp for those cool nights when you just want to be outside smelling the fresh California air.