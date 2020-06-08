All apartments in Newport Beach
21 Northampton Ct.
21 Northampton Ct.

21 Northampton Court · No Longer Available
Location

21 Northampton Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Belcourt

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This is an extraordinary coach home with every amenity imaginable. Its loft ceilings and beautiful decor make the home very inviting. It is perfect for mature couples who enjoy travel together. This gated community has a private pool and hot tub just a short walk away.

This condo offers two king suites each with its own flat screen tv, closet, and bathroom. The master suit has a giant spa like bathroom, vaulted ceilings and gorgeous views. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home which allow our guests their privacy. There is a cozy family room with another flat screen tv, a Bose stereo system with surround sound and a DVD player. and a living and dining room for entertaining. The gas fireplaces (living & master rooms) are a perfect way to warm up on cool California nights. The fully equipped eat in Kitchen welcomes any chef to prepare a home cooked meal. The views from this home are spectacular overlooking Big Canyon and Catalina Island in the distance. Sunsets are always an experience. The large inviting deck can be accessed from the kitchen or the living room and has a Weber Grill. Its lounge area is perfect for sipping coffee and reading the paper in the morning or sipping on a drink and watching the sunset. There is also a dining area on the deck. There is also a heat lamp for those cool nights when you just want to be outside smelling the fresh California air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Northampton Ct. have any available units?
21 Northampton Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21 Northampton Ct. have?
Some of 21 Northampton Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Northampton Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Northampton Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Northampton Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Northampton Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 21 Northampton Ct. offer parking?
No, 21 Northampton Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 21 Northampton Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Northampton Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Northampton Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 21 Northampton Ct. has a pool.
Does 21 Northampton Ct. have accessible units?
No, 21 Northampton Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Northampton Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Northampton Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Northampton Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Northampton Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
