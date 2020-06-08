2038 Miramar Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Tucked away in one of the most desirable streets in the Newport Beach Peninsula, this one of a kind home is the perfect beach getaway. Elegantly built with attention to detail. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is completely furnished and has everything you have been looking for. Disappearing doors harmoniously meld the indoor and outdoor spaces allowing the coastal environment to enhance every aspect of the lower level. The large outdoor living space is highlighted by the custom BBQ area, waterfall Koi pond, and fire-pit, the dramatic Great Room is complimented by beam ceilings and dramatic stone fireplace. The Chef kitchen is detailed with custom cabinets and premium appliances. The Great room is finished with a large dining area perfect for entertaining. The desirable downstairs guest room includes a private en suite bathroom and separate private entrance. The large Master Suite includes sweeping balconies , a luxurious bathroom with custom sinks, oversized shower with a built in steam shower, law-footed tub and built in closet space. Additional bathrooms are spacious and have private en-suites, The private loft is a perfect for a 2nd TV room or retreat. The 3rd story offers many possibilities for additional living space. This perfect location is close to the world class famous wedge, private bay beach, Balboa Village , fun zone, Balboa Island and restaurants. PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2019. please call for short term rental rates.