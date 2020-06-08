All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2038 Miramar Dr

2038 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2038 Miramar Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Tucked away in one of the most desirable streets in the Newport Beach Peninsula, this one of a kind home is the perfect beach getaway. Elegantly built with attention to detail. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is completely furnished and has everything you have been looking for. Disappearing doors harmoniously meld the indoor and outdoor spaces allowing the coastal environment to enhance every aspect of the lower level. The large outdoor living space is highlighted by the custom BBQ area, waterfall Koi pond, and fire-pit, the dramatic Great Room is complimented by beam ceilings and dramatic stone fireplace. The Chef kitchen is detailed with custom cabinets and premium appliances. The Great room is finished with a large dining area perfect for entertaining. The desirable downstairs guest room includes a private en suite bathroom and separate private entrance. The large Master Suite includes sweeping balconies , a luxurious bathroom with custom sinks, oversized shower with a built in steam shower, law-footed tub and built in closet space. Additional bathrooms are spacious and have private en-suites, The private loft is a perfect for a 2nd TV room or retreat. The 3rd story offers many possibilities for additional living space. This perfect location is close to the world class famous wedge, private bay beach, Balboa Village , fun zone, Balboa Island and restaurants. PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2019. please call for short term rental rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Miramar Dr have any available units?
2038 Miramar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2038 Miramar Dr have?
Some of 2038 Miramar Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 Miramar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Miramar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Miramar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2038 Miramar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2038 Miramar Dr offer parking?
No, 2038 Miramar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2038 Miramar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 Miramar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Miramar Dr have a pool?
No, 2038 Miramar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2038 Miramar Dr have accessible units?
No, 2038 Miramar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Miramar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 Miramar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 Miramar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2038 Miramar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
