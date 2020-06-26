Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 2004 custom-built home provides spectacular panoramic views of Newport Harbor that include the jetty entrance, main harbor channel, and ocean sunsets. 2027 Tahuna is a 3 bedroom, 3 and-a-half bath air-conditioned home that features open spaces, a large master suite with beautiful views, and a separate casita with a half bath that can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. A large kitchen with an island is open to the spacious family room that both have sprawling views of Newport Beach. The kitchen, family room, dining room, and the master suite opens to a wrap-around expansive deck. The master suite is located on the main level as well as the family room and kitchen, making the home easily accessible. An additional flex room, laundry room and close proximity to Balboa Island, Fashion Island, and local beaches make this short term rental an ideal opportunity!