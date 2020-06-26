All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

2027 Tahuna

2027 Tahuna Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Tahuna Ter, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Irvine Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 2004 custom-built home provides spectacular panoramic views of Newport Harbor that include the jetty entrance, main harbor channel, and ocean sunsets. 2027 Tahuna is a 3 bedroom, 3 and-a-half bath air-conditioned home that features open spaces, a large master suite with beautiful views, and a separate casita with a half bath that can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. A large kitchen with an island is open to the spacious family room that both have sprawling views of Newport Beach. The kitchen, family room, dining room, and the master suite opens to a wrap-around expansive deck. The master suite is located on the main level as well as the family room and kitchen, making the home easily accessible. An additional flex room, laundry room and close proximity to Balboa Island, Fashion Island, and local beaches make this short term rental an ideal opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Tahuna have any available units?
2027 Tahuna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2027 Tahuna have?
Some of 2027 Tahuna's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Tahuna currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Tahuna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Tahuna pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Tahuna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2027 Tahuna offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Tahuna offers parking.
Does 2027 Tahuna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Tahuna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Tahuna have a pool?
No, 2027 Tahuna does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Tahuna have accessible units?
No, 2027 Tahuna does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Tahuna have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Tahuna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 Tahuna have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2027 Tahuna has units with air conditioning.
