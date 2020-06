2021 Port Bristol Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

BEAUTIFUL PORT STREET'S POOL HOME. THIS HOME HAS ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. GREAT ROOM LIVING AREA WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND RECESSED LIGHTING. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH COMMERCIAL GAS RANGE, WARMING DRAWER AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM WITH ENSUITE BATH. UPSTAIRS HAS A SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH HIS AND HER CLOSETS AND A BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATH WITH OVERSIZED TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. BACKYARD HAS A SALT WATER POOL WITH NEWER POOL EQUIPMENT, DOLPHIN WATER SPOUTS AND A POOL FENCE. GREAT LOCATION WITH PARKS AND SPORT COURTS NEARBY. ASSOC. SWIM CLUB AND ACTIVITIES. BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS AND EXCELLENT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD.