Newport Beach, CA
2020 E Balboa Boulevard
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

2020 E Balboa Boulevard

2020 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2020 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
An idyllic opportunity to experience the acclaimed community of Balboa Peninsula Point in this finely appointed furnished home. Newly updated and turnkey with linens, bedding, kitchenware; the resort-style residence offers 5 bedrooms, an open floor plan and plenty of parking. Sliding glass doors wrap around the main living spaces opening to the upgraded pool with waterfalls, baja shelf and private landscaped yard. Steps from the door lead to the famed Wedge surf break along with miles of pristine beaches and a boardwalk for scenic bike rides and more. The community also offers a private bayfront beach with BBQ, swim area, organized events and launch locations into the harbor for standup paddling, kayaking and similar water spots. With the Balboa Village and Pier nearby, one has the conveniences of restaurants, shopping, and discovery of the Balboa Fun Zone, Balboa Island Ferry and other local amenities and attractions. For any occasion this home offers the best of what Newport Beach has been renown for over the years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
2020 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2020 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 2020 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2020 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2020 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2020 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2020 E Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2020 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2020 E Balboa Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2020 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2020 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

