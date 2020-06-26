2020 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

An idyllic opportunity to experience the acclaimed community of Balboa Peninsula Point in this finely appointed furnished home. Newly updated and turnkey with linens, bedding, kitchenware; the resort-style residence offers 5 bedrooms, an open floor plan and plenty of parking. Sliding glass doors wrap around the main living spaces opening to the upgraded pool with waterfalls, baja shelf and private landscaped yard. Steps from the door lead to the famed Wedge surf break along with miles of pristine beaches and a boardwalk for scenic bike rides and more. The community also offers a private bayfront beach with BBQ, swim area, organized events and launch locations into the harbor for standup paddling, kayaking and similar water spots. With the Balboa Village and Pier nearby, one has the conveniences of restaurants, shopping, and discovery of the Balboa Fun Zone, Balboa Island Ferry and other local amenities and attractions. For any occasion this home offers the best of what Newport Beach has been renown for over the years.