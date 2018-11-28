All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

2012 BARRANCA

2012 Barranca · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Barranca, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This tri-level Bluff's townhouse has three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2-car garage. The entry-level features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. 6 steps take you to the main level with dramatic high ceilings, living room, dining area, and kitchen. Spacious and airy with ample floor to ceiling windows and full-length patio. 6 more stairs take you to the private master bedroom bath suite with big windows and full-length veranda. Rich hardwood floors with light Spanish tile in bathroom and kitchen. Central AC and heat, updated fixtures, two-car garage, washer and dryer with lots of storage. Enjoy splendid sunset views in this peaceful and safe neighborhood. Access gorgeous greenbelts to the beautiful Back Bay. Cross the street to Corona del Mar Middle School and High School. Community pools with outdoor kitchens, lounges, showers and gas barbecues. Near Fashion Island, Balboa Island, UC Irvine and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 BARRANCA have any available units?
2012 BARRANCA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2012 BARRANCA have?
Some of 2012 BARRANCA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 BARRANCA currently offering any rent specials?
2012 BARRANCA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 BARRANCA pet-friendly?
No, 2012 BARRANCA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2012 BARRANCA offer parking?
Yes, 2012 BARRANCA offers parking.
Does 2012 BARRANCA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 BARRANCA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 BARRANCA have a pool?
Yes, 2012 BARRANCA has a pool.
Does 2012 BARRANCA have accessible units?
No, 2012 BARRANCA does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 BARRANCA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 BARRANCA has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 BARRANCA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2012 BARRANCA has units with air conditioning.
