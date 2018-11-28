2012 BARRANCA

Amenities

This tri-level Bluff's townhouse has three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2-car garage. The entry-level features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. 6 steps take you to the main level with dramatic high ceilings, living room, dining area, and kitchen. Spacious and airy with ample floor to ceiling windows and full-length patio. 6 more stairs take you to the private master bedroom bath suite with big windows and full-length veranda. Rich hardwood floors with light Spanish tile in bathroom and kitchen. Central AC and heat, updated fixtures, two-car garage, washer and dryer with lots of storage. Enjoy splendid sunset views in this peaceful and safe neighborhood. Access gorgeous greenbelts to the beautiful Back Bay. Cross the street to Corona del Mar Middle School and High School. Community pools with outdoor kitchens, lounges, showers and gas barbecues. Near Fashion Island, Balboa Island, UC Irvine and beaches.