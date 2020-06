Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This townhome is located in the award winning Original Bluffs in Newport Beach. This home has two bedrooms one bath upstairs and two bedrooms one bath on the lower/main entry level. Close to the schools and pool. Enjoy the nice spacious back patio over looking the greenbelt and home has a fireplace in the living room. Laundry facility is in the garage.