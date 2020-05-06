2001 Port Cardiff Place

Amenities

garage pool table fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

This fabulous two-story home is an entertainer's dream! Idyllic setting with a storybook look and picket fence! Walk in through the entry door and you'll find a step-down living room with inviting fireplace, and beautiful dining room with plenty of light. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space, and eating area! Prepare a gourmet meal while looking out to your tranquil and private yard. Your entertaining area continues from the kitchen through the open and roomy family room with fireplace! Everyone will want to visit when they see the pool table ready and waiting for you! You'll also have an office area next to the game room! Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms (one of which has been turned into a den). Three-car garage and plenty of room for parking on the driveway is ideal! Close to restaurants, shops, markets, and more! Wonderful schools, too!