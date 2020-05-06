All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
2001 Port Cardiff Place
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

2001 Port Cardiff Place

2001 Port Cardiff Place · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Port Cardiff Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

garage
pool table
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
This fabulous two-story home is an entertainer's dream! Idyllic setting with a storybook look and picket fence! Walk in through the entry door and you'll find a step-down living room with inviting fireplace, and beautiful dining room with plenty of light. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space, and eating area! Prepare a gourmet meal while looking out to your tranquil and private yard. Your entertaining area continues from the kitchen through the open and roomy family room with fireplace! Everyone will want to visit when they see the pool table ready and waiting for you! You'll also have an office area next to the game room! Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms (one of which has been turned into a den). Three-car garage and plenty of room for parking on the driveway is ideal! Close to restaurants, shops, markets, and more! Wonderful schools, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Port Cardiff Place have any available units?
2001 Port Cardiff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2001 Port Cardiff Place have?
Some of 2001 Port Cardiff Place's amenities include garage, pool table, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Port Cardiff Place currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Port Cardiff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Port Cardiff Place pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Port Cardiff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2001 Port Cardiff Place offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Port Cardiff Place offers parking.
Does 2001 Port Cardiff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Port Cardiff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Port Cardiff Place have a pool?
No, 2001 Port Cardiff Place does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Port Cardiff Place have accessible units?
No, 2001 Port Cardiff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Port Cardiff Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Port Cardiff Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Port Cardiff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Port Cardiff Place does not have units with air conditioning.
