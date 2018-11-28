2001 Port Bristol Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Beautiful custom home never lived in before; rebuilt from the ground up, an opportunity that rarely becomes available. 5+ bedrooms, 6 baths in 4344 SqFt of beautiful living space, 248 sqft decks & balconies area, large 2 car garage. A main floor bedroom suite which is also great for guests or a huge private office. Beautiful open concept, Romantic living room, formal dining room and spacious Family room opening via bi-fold doors to back yard area. Natural stone, wood floor, exposed beam ceilings, custom hand crafted circular wrought iron railing & entry door, Open spaces and meticulous details throughout makes this home truly unique and inviting. The floor plan allows for easy interaction between the rooms. Upstairs includes bedroom suits and a gorgeous master suite with separate his/her closet. Fireplaces, oversize romantic balconies, two 5 ton AC units, central vacuum throughout, 2 Noritzes instant water heater, water softeners, central speakers, central cameras and other features. This is close to the parks, award winning Anderson Elementary school, Fashion Island, world class dining & shopping center, close to Beaches and easy freeway access. .