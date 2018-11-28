All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2001 Port Bristol Circle

2001 Port Bristol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Port Bristol Circle, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

Beautiful custom home never lived in before; rebuilt from the ground up, an opportunity that rarely becomes available. 5+ bedrooms, 6 baths in 4344 SqFt of beautiful living space, 248 sqft decks & balconies area, large 2 car garage. A main floor bedroom suite which is also great for guests or a huge private office. Beautiful open concept, Romantic living room, formal dining room and spacious Family room opening via bi-fold doors to back yard area. Natural stone, wood floor, exposed beam ceilings, custom hand crafted circular wrought iron railing & entry door, Open spaces and meticulous details throughout makes this home truly unique and inviting. The floor plan allows for easy interaction between the rooms. Upstairs includes bedroom suits and a gorgeous master suite with separate his/her closet. Fireplaces, oversize romantic balconies, two 5 ton AC units, central vacuum throughout, 2 Noritzes instant water heater, water softeners, central speakers, central cameras and other features. This is close to the parks, award winning Anderson Elementary school, Fashion Island, world class dining & shopping center, close to Beaches and easy freeway access. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Port Bristol Circle have any available units?
2001 Port Bristol Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2001 Port Bristol Circle have?
Some of 2001 Port Bristol Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Port Bristol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Port Bristol Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Port Bristol Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Port Bristol Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2001 Port Bristol Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Port Bristol Circle does offer parking.
Does 2001 Port Bristol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Port Bristol Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Port Bristol Circle have a pool?
No, 2001 Port Bristol Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Port Bristol Circle have accessible units?
No, 2001 Port Bristol Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Port Bristol Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Port Bristol Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Port Bristol Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Port Bristol Circle has units with air conditioning.
