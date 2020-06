Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Two story town home style front house on corner lot. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. 1 bathroom down. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room and living room. Family room, nice kitchen with upgraded with newer counter tops and appliances. Enclosed patio area for BBQ and entertaining.

shared washer and dryer. Comes with 1 covered carport. Additional parking on street. This is a nice unit one street to all shops and restaurants.