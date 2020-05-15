Amenities

Newport Coast Home in Sancerre Community - Beautiful detached home in the gated community of Sancerre in prestigious Newport Coast. This largest plan (rarely available) offers separate family and living spaces with cathedral ceilings that provide an abundance of natural light and a larger than average wrap around landscaped yard with spa! Quiet corner property, recently renovated with light neutral colors, 3 bedrooms plus a large loft, this 3 bath home boasts 1958 sf of living space featuring a large white and bright kitchen with granite counters and center island with breakfast bar. The large master suite features a cedar lined walk-in closet, dual vanities, with a separate shower and soaking tub. An attached 2 car garage with built in shelving for is great for any storage needs as well.



The neighborhood amenities include a salt water pool and spa, tennis courts, a volleyball court, two playgrounds, walking trails, and a dog park! Sancerre is conveniently located near top schools, world class shopping, dining, the beautiful beaches of Crystal Cove and Corona del Mar, and the 73/405 freeways. This beautiful home is an opportunity not to be missed! Available now!



