All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 20 Lessay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
20 Lessay
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

20 Lessay

20 Lessay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Newport Coast Home in Sancerre Community - Beautiful detached home in the gated community of Sancerre in prestigious Newport Coast. This largest plan (rarely available) offers separate family and living spaces with cathedral ceilings that provide an abundance of natural light and a larger than average wrap around landscaped yard with spa! Quiet corner property, recently renovated with light neutral colors, 3 bedrooms plus a large loft, this 3 bath home boasts 1958 sf of living space featuring a large white and bright kitchen with granite counters and center island with breakfast bar. The large master suite features a cedar lined walk-in closet, dual vanities, with a separate shower and soaking tub. An attached 2 car garage with built in shelving for is great for any storage needs as well.

The neighborhood amenities include a salt water pool and spa, tennis courts, a volleyball court, two playgrounds, walking trails, and a dog park! Sancerre is conveniently located near top schools, world class shopping, dining, the beautiful beaches of Crystal Cove and Corona del Mar, and the 73/405 freeways. This beautiful home is an opportunity not to be missed! Available now!

(RLNE5229716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Lessay have any available units?
20 Lessay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20 Lessay have?
Some of 20 Lessay's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
20 Lessay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Lessay pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Lessay is pet friendly.
Does 20 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 20 Lessay offers parking.
Does 20 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 20 Lessay has a pool.
Does 20 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 20 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Lessay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College