Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

2 Saraceno

2 Saraceno · No Longer Available
Location

2 Saraceno, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ziani

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tucked away in Newport Coast’s majestic rolling hills, this highly desirable townhome features 2 bedrooms 2 baths, and attached 2 car garage. Remodeled and updated with whole home luxurious flooring. fresh paint, and new appliances, this excellent home features a spacious and bright gourmet kitchen, appointed with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining space flows seamlessly from the dining balcony, through to the large living room. Featuring a cozy fireplace, the living room is airy and bright, opening to the large covered balcony, perfectly situated for watching the sunset and unwinding at the end of your day. The Master Suite features lots of light, is very open, and features a luxurious master suite bath. Double sink vanity, large oval tub, separate shower, and a spacious walk in closet complete your master suite. The Resort Style Community of Ziani is well appointed with a community club house, salt water pool and spa, cabanas, and masterfully landscaped sitting areas. Take a walk to the Pacific Ridge Trailhead, which includes a path to the famous Crystal Cove beaches. Close to Fashion Island, Newport Coast’s famous dining, shopping, & entertainment. Your life behind the gates of the peaceful Ziani awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Saraceno have any available units?
2 Saraceno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2 Saraceno have?
Some of 2 Saraceno's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Saraceno currently offering any rent specials?
2 Saraceno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Saraceno pet-friendly?
No, 2 Saraceno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2 Saraceno offer parking?
Yes, 2 Saraceno offers parking.
Does 2 Saraceno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Saraceno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Saraceno have a pool?
Yes, 2 Saraceno has a pool.
Does 2 Saraceno have accessible units?
No, 2 Saraceno does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Saraceno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Saraceno has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Saraceno have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Saraceno does not have units with air conditioning.
