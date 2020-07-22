2 Saraceno

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Tucked away in Newport Coast’s majestic rolling hills, this highly desirable townhome features 2 bedrooms 2 baths, and attached 2 car garage. Remodeled and updated with whole home luxurious flooring. fresh paint, and new appliances, this excellent home features a spacious and bright gourmet kitchen, appointed with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining space flows seamlessly from the dining balcony, through to the large living room. Featuring a cozy fireplace, the living room is airy and bright, opening to the large covered balcony, perfectly situated for watching the sunset and unwinding at the end of your day. The Master Suite features lots of light, is very open, and features a luxurious master suite bath. Double sink vanity, large oval tub, separate shower, and a spacious walk in closet complete your master suite. The Resort Style Community of Ziani is well appointed with a community club house, salt water pool and spa, cabanas, and masterfully landscaped sitting areas. Take a walk to the Pacific Ridge Trailhead, which includes a path to the famous Crystal Cove beaches. Close to Fashion Island, Newport Coast’s famous dining, shopping, & entertainment. Your life behind the gates of the peaceful Ziani awaits you.