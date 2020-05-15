2 Merano Court

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Famed Trovare Gated Community -

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 story condo for lease. Located in the highly desirable private gated community of Trovare in Newport Coast, this property offers great amenities and lots of charm. Relax in the sun or go for a swim in the private community pool/clubhouse. The property offers new carpet, new paint, hardwood flooring, and more. The kitchen includes tiled flooring, white tiled countertops, custom cabinetry and recessed lighting. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, gas range, built in microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen opens up to a nice dining area, with access to an exterior deck great for barbecuing and outside entertainment. The living room is open with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, built in speakers, and a cozy gas fireplace. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and access to the deck. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, tiled flooring, white tiled counter tops, large tub/shower combo, and a good sized walk in closet. With an attached two car garage with washer /dryer hookups. Tenant needs to carry renters insurance. Available 12 month Lease



No Pets Allowed



