All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2 Merano Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2 Merano Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2 Merano Court

2 Merano Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2 Merano Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Famed Trovare Gated Community -
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 story condo for lease. Located in the highly desirable private gated community of Trovare in Newport Coast, this property offers great amenities and lots of charm. Relax in the sun or go for a swim in the private community pool/clubhouse. The property offers new carpet, new paint, hardwood flooring, and more. The kitchen includes tiled flooring, white tiled countertops, custom cabinetry and recessed lighting. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, gas range, built in microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen opens up to a nice dining area, with access to an exterior deck great for barbecuing and outside entertainment. The living room is open with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, built in speakers, and a cozy gas fireplace. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and access to the deck. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, tiled flooring, white tiled counter tops, large tub/shower combo, and a good sized walk in closet. With an attached two car garage with washer /dryer hookups. Tenant needs to carry renters insurance. Available 12 month Lease

Contact Alex to schedule an tour (949) 887-2780

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4334950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Merano Court have any available units?
2 Merano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2 Merano Court have?
Some of 2 Merano Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Merano Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Merano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Merano Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Merano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2 Merano Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Merano Court offers parking.
Does 2 Merano Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Merano Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Merano Court have a pool?
Yes, 2 Merano Court has a pool.
Does 2 Merano Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Merano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Merano Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Merano Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Merano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Merano Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College