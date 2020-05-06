2 Canyon Island Drive

Amenities

Updated top floor unit in Big Canyon McClain. This beautiful condo unit boasts a fully remodeled kitchen with high end appliances, updated bathrooms and brand new laminate flooring. Located in the heart of Newport Beach, this condo offers quick access to some of Newport's acclaimed attraction including, but not limited to: Fashion Island, Lido Isle, Downtown Corona Del Mar & Balboa Island. The community offers a pool, jacuzzi and gated access which make this property the epitome of luxury living.