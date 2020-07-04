1984 Port Seabourne Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Wow! The impeccable details make this home picture perfect with floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, European Oak Floors, water-jet marble, designer lighting and chic wall coverings. Walk past the chilled wine cellar into an entertainer’s dream Kitchen and Great Room which features a 20-ft pocket sliding glass door to maximize the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The kitchen boasts a wrap around island with a built-in banquette seating 8, oversized Subzero Fridge, 60” Wolf range, grand custom hood, 2 dishwashers, 2 nickel plated copper sinks with Waterstone faucets and a spacious walk-in pantry. The master retreat features a soaking tub with a ceiling mount filler, a 16’ shower with digital controls and an amazing closet. Each bedroom facets unique custom accents from reclaimed wood to shiplap, all with en-suite bathrooms. Large upstairs laundry room with 2 washers, 2 dryers and a built-in steamer. Spacious backyard with built-in BBQ, fire pit, waterfall, and drought tolerant landscape. Additionally there is a 3 car garage, mudroom area, nest thermostats/smoke detectors, remote access smart lights & door lock, security cameras, smart toilets, ring doorbell & indoor/outdoor sound system. Walking distance to community clubhouse, pool, greenbelt, & award-winning Andersen Elementary.