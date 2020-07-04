All apartments in Newport Beach
1984 Port Seabourne Way
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

1984 Port Seabourne Way

1984 Port Seabourne Place · No Longer Available
Location

1984 Port Seabourne Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Wow! The impeccable details make this home picture perfect with floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, European Oak Floors, water-jet marble, designer lighting and chic wall coverings. Walk past the chilled wine cellar into an entertainer’s dream Kitchen and Great Room which features a 20-ft pocket sliding glass door to maximize the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The kitchen boasts a wrap around island with a built-in banquette seating 8, oversized Subzero Fridge, 60” Wolf range, grand custom hood, 2 dishwashers, 2 nickel plated copper sinks with Waterstone faucets and a spacious walk-in pantry. The master retreat features a soaking tub with a ceiling mount filler, a 16’ shower with digital controls and an amazing closet. Each bedroom facets unique custom accents from reclaimed wood to shiplap, all with en-suite bathrooms. Large upstairs laundry room with 2 washers, 2 dryers and a built-in steamer. Spacious backyard with built-in BBQ, fire pit, waterfall, and drought tolerant landscape. Additionally there is a 3 car garage, mudroom area, nest thermostats/smoke detectors, remote access smart lights & door lock, security cameras, smart toilets, ring doorbell & indoor/outdoor sound system. Walking distance to community clubhouse, pool, greenbelt, & award-winning Andersen Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1984 Port Seabourne Way have any available units?
1984 Port Seabourne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1984 Port Seabourne Way have?
Some of 1984 Port Seabourne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1984 Port Seabourne Way currently offering any rent specials?
1984 Port Seabourne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1984 Port Seabourne Way pet-friendly?
No, 1984 Port Seabourne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1984 Port Seabourne Way offer parking?
Yes, 1984 Port Seabourne Way offers parking.
Does 1984 Port Seabourne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1984 Port Seabourne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1984 Port Seabourne Way have a pool?
Yes, 1984 Port Seabourne Way has a pool.
Does 1984 Port Seabourne Way have accessible units?
No, 1984 Port Seabourne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1984 Port Seabourne Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1984 Port Seabourne Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1984 Port Seabourne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1984 Port Seabourne Way does not have units with air conditioning.

