1973 Port Chelsea Place

Amenities
This Port Street Portofino model home is ideally located in the neighborhood’s popular “inner-loop” and is the perfect opportunity to own a spacious entry-level home in the highly sought after community. The 4-bedroom/3.5-bath home is situated on an oversized 8,023 square foot lot and takes full advantage of the southwestern-facing backyard for light-filled, afternoon sun exposure. The home’s main level includes a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and powder room. 3 additional bedrooms including the master suite are located on the second level. The Portofino model is built with a separate living quarters attached to the garage with its own private entry. Enjoy all the Port Streets have to offer including community clubhouse and pool, greenbelt with playgrounds and award-winning Andersen Elementary School.