Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1973 Port Chelsea Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1973 Port Chelsea Place

1973 Port Chelsea Place · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Port Chelsea Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Port Street Portofino model home is ideally located in the neighborhood’s popular “inner-loop” and is the perfect opportunity to own a spacious entry-level home in the highly sought after community. The 4-bedroom/3.5-bath home is situated on an oversized 8,023 square foot lot and takes full advantage of the southwestern-facing backyard for light-filled, afternoon sun exposure. The home’s main level includes a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and powder room. 3 additional bedrooms including the master suite are located on the second level. The Portofino model is built with a separate living quarters attached to the garage with its own private entry. Enjoy all the Port Streets have to offer including community clubhouse and pool, greenbelt with playgrounds and award-winning Andersen Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Port Chelsea Place have any available units?
1973 Port Chelsea Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1973 Port Chelsea Place have?
Some of 1973 Port Chelsea Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Port Chelsea Place currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Port Chelsea Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Port Chelsea Place pet-friendly?
No, 1973 Port Chelsea Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1973 Port Chelsea Place offer parking?
Yes, 1973 Port Chelsea Place offers parking.
Does 1973 Port Chelsea Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Port Chelsea Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Port Chelsea Place have a pool?
Yes, 1973 Port Chelsea Place has a pool.
Does 1973 Port Chelsea Place have accessible units?
No, 1973 Port Chelsea Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Port Chelsea Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1973 Port Chelsea Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Port Chelsea Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Port Chelsea Place does not have units with air conditioning.
