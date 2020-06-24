1973 Port Chelsea Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground clubhouse range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

This Port Street Portofino model home is ideally located in the neighborhood’s popular “inner-loop” and is the perfect opportunity to own a spacious entry-level home in the highly sought after community. The 4-bedroom/3.5-bath home is situated on an oversized 8,023 square foot lot and takes full advantage of the southwestern-facing backyard for light-filled, afternoon sun exposure. The home’s main level includes a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and powder room. 3 additional bedrooms including the master suite are located on the second level. The Portofino model is built with a separate living quarters attached to the garage with its own private entry. Enjoy all the Port Streets have to offer including community clubhouse and pool, greenbelt with playgrounds and award-winning Andersen Elementary School.